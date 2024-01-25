Heck of a Morning: Will Kayla Harrison’s UFC signing lead to Amanda Nunes comeback?

Kayla Harrison is now a UFC fighter, as she prepares to face former bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC 300 on April 13 in Las Vegas. With Harrison now in the picture, and Amanda Nunes teasing a potential comeback following UFC 297, could the stars align to put a Nunes vs. Harrison matchup together?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to UFC CEO Dana White’s stunning announcement from Tuesday night, what it would take to get Nunes out of retirement, and the pros and cons of the signing. Additionally, listener questions include the clip of Jon Anik expressing his frustration with the negative portion of the UFC fan base, and why he’s spot on, the current shape of UFC 300, a potential Francis Ngannou vs. Ryan Bader fight in the PFL, Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

