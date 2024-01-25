Watch Conor McGregor fight Jake Gyllenhaal in first trailer for ‘Road House’

Conor McGregor gets to throw down with Jake Gyllenhaal in his first major movie role.

In the first trailer for the upcoming Road House remake, the UFC superstar is featured prominently as he goes toe-to-toe with the film’s protagonist “Dalton” played by Gyllenhaal.

Watch McGregor in action in the official trailer, which was released Thursday:

Take it outside. Road House is open for business March 21 on @primevideo. #RoadHouseMovie pic.twitter.com/4lm7QeO9ny — MGM Studios (@mgmstudios) January 25, 2024

Road House, a remake of the hit 1989 action film starring Patrick Swayze, stars Academy Award-nominee Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who has fallen on hard times. He ends up as a bouncer in the Florida Keys, which puts him in direct conflict with a villainous real estate tycoon and a heavy played by McGregor when his place of employment becomes at risk of being replaced by a resort.

The UFC and McGregor have been pushing the film hard, with the UFC allowing director Doug Liman to film scenes during UFC 285, and McGregor promoting his role on social media.

Road House premieres March 21 on Amazon Prime.