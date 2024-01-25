Between the Links: Dricus du Plessis crowned at UFC 297, next for Sean Strickland, Kayla Harrison signs with UFC

Dricus du Plessis is the brand new UFC middleweight champion after defeating Sean Strickland via split decision in a fascinating 25-minute battle in the main event of UFC 297. The bout has led to a lot of questions about the future of the division, if du Plessis will share the octagon with rival Israel Adesanya next, and where Strickland goes after his title reign came to an end.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses the fallout of Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner, if we should expect du Plessis vs. Adesanya at UFC 300, and what could be next for Strickland with his star power continuously rising. Additionally, they’ll discuss Raquel Pennington’s title win in the co-main event, the overall grade for UFC 297, Kayla Harrison signing with the UFC to face Holly Holm at UFC 300, where the excitement levels are now that more fights have been announced for the April event, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and José Youngs.

