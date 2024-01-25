Kayla Harrison opens as overwhelming favorite to beat Holly Holm at UFC 300

Kayla Harrison has been an overwhelming favorite in the majority of her MMA fights and it turns out nothing much will change for her debut in the UFC.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo opened as an overwhelming favorite over ex-bantamweight champion Holly Holm as they prepared to clash at UFC 300 on April 13. The fight serves as Harrison’s debut with the UFC as well as the first time she’ll be competing at 135 pounds in her career.

With almost her entire fighting career happening at 155 pounds minus one fight at featherweight, Harrison will have to cut a lot of weight to get down to the bantamweight limit ahead of her debut. None of that seems to be scaring away the oddsmakers after Harrison opened as a 5-to-1 favorite over Holm.

Here are the current odds courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag

Holly Holm +385

Kayla Harrison -500

Technically, Harrison opened as a -375 betting favorite but so much cash came flooding in that the odds changed within a matter of hours. Based on the current odds, it would require a $500 bet to win back $100 on Harrison at UFC 300.

Meanwhile, a $100 bet on Holm would result in $385 if she pulls off the upset against Harrison in April.

Harrison signed a deal to join the UFC roster after spending her whole career with the PFL where she was a two-time champion. She’ll now start working her way down to bantamweight with hopes to live up to expectation when she clashes with Holm at UFC 300.