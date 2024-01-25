Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski says Sean O’Malley ‘being smart’ aiming for future Ilia Topuria fight

Alexander Volkanovski has earned his place as one of the very best fighters in the world today.

The UFC featherweight champion has been virtually flawless throughout his 29-fight career with just three losses on his resume and only defeats to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev inside the octagon. In his 145-pound division that he’s called home for the majority of his combat journey, Volkanovski has yet to lose. Some within the MMA community believe his next fight could be the one in which he falls. In the case of UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, they hope it could be the one.

Volkanovski defends his title against surging contender Ilia Topuria in UFC 298’s main event next month. Should Topuria win, O’Malley has vocally exclaimed the two will collide next, assuming he also wins his upcoming fight, which comes in a rematch against Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 299 the following month. O’Malley recently said his reason for not sharing the same sentiment towards “The Great” current champion is because he simply likes him as a person. Volkanovski, however, just believes “Sugar” is playing things from a smarter perspective.

“He’s a clever dude,” Volkanovski told Michael Bisping. “I don’t mind Sean O’Malley, actually. I listen to his podcast here and there. He’s made pretty clear, he’s like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know if I’d want to fight Volkanovski,’ you know what I mean? He made it clear, ‘That’s something I don’t think I’d want. Maybe the other guy.’

“So, it’s like, he knows there’s a bit of history with Topuria because then they talk, and he’s just being smart. If Topuria does get it done — is he gonna bet on it? Well, he’s not allowed, but would he? Probably not. He’s probably backing me. At the same time, he’s clever. He’s gonna have a safe net. ‘Look, this is a good option for me to go double champ.’ There’s history there, [he] can move up and fight someone that he probably looks at as like, ‘Ah, I’m pretty comfortable I can do that fight.’ Where with me, probably doesn’t feel as comfortable. I’m sure he backs himself. We all back ourselves.”

After each fight, Volkanovski seems to find a new chip to place on his shoulder and this could just be another. Especially as he’ll look to rebound from one of those aforementioned Makhachev losses.

UFC 294 in October saw Volkanovski taste defeat via a first-round head kick up a weight class. Considering Topuria’s style and the speed in which Volkanovski is returning, it’s given “El Matador” a better chance to win at the time of the bout, according to oddsmakers.

Volkanovski, 35, remains unsure of exactly where Topuria is at in his career when it comes to his skill development. Regardless, he isn’t taking him lightly.

“He’s undefeated, but he hasn’t fully tested himself with guys like myself or Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez, so, I’ve questioned that,” Volkanovski said. “I’ve said that. That’s not knocking as if he’s not at that level. We just haven’t seen it yet. That’s why — a lot of hype where, obviously, there’s always gonna be levels, we have to see where his level is at. We will see Feb. 17.

“I’m very confident. I think he’s a dangerous guy. When we talk about how dangerous, I think he’s powerful. I think he’s probably the most powerful punchers I’ve faced, you could probably say.”

Neither matchup is a good one for O’Malley, which makes it all the more interesting to assume from a drawing perspective that the new champion would be a more lucrative/enticing option than one of the all-time greats/long-reigning champion. What do I know, though?

Thanks for reading!

