Reaction: Kayla Harrison signs with UFC, set to face Holly Holm at UFC 300

UFC CEO Dana White made a big announcement on Tuesday night as it relates to UFC 300, but it likely was not what most fans were expecting. White revealed that the promotion has signed former PFL champion Kayla Harrison, and she will meet former UFC champion Holly Holm at the historic pay-per-view event — not at featherweight, but at bantamweight.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to the big news of Harrison’s signing, and the matchup with Holm. Additionally, they discuss the many questions surrounding this news, including major concerns about Harrison’s ability to make the bantamweight limit, how much it improves the division now championed by Raquel Pennington, the PFL losing one of their biggest stars, along with one of the big fights on the table with Cris Cyborg, if Harrison’s arrival could lead to an Amanda Nunes comeback, if Julianna Peña should be worried, and much more.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.