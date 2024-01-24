‘Road House’ remake starring Conor McGregor sets March release date, new poster unveiled

The highly anticipated Road House remake starring former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor finally has a release date.

The film directed by Doug Liman will land in Amazon Prime Video starting on March 21. There will be no theatrical release for the movie.

The original Road House starred Patrick Swayze as a professional bouncer who moves to a small town in Missouri with hopes of cleaning up a particularly rough bar where there’s blood on the floor every night. The reboot features Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role with McGregor starring in his first major feature film role portraying his nemesis named Knox.

Here’s the synopsis for the new film out in March:

“In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.”

Gyllenhaal actually filmed some scenes for the movie at UFC 285 this past March where he participated in the weigh-ins and then a choreographed battle with UFC veteran Jay Hieron ahead of the event. Hieron later revealed that due to time constraints with an actual UFC event happening that same night, filming for his fight scene with Gyllenhaal was kept on a very tight schedule after the prelims ended just minutes before the main card was set to begin.

“We had one take,” Hieron told MMA Fighting. “Six minutes and you’re out. You either get it or you don’t. So that process was great, too. Everybody was dialed in from the wardrobe to every piece of the production. Shout out to the whole team that had the ball rolling. It was just incredible to be a part of.”

A trailer for the new film is expected to be released soon but the poster for the upcoming remake has been revealed, which you can see below.