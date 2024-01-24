 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Robert Whittaker, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford in studio, Kayla Harrison, Cedric Doumbe, Leah McCourt, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All of your questions are answered on the latest edition of On The Nose.

2 p.m.: Top women’s featherweight Leah McCourt discusses her status in PFL, the latest on Ryan Curtis, and more.

2:30 p.m.: PFL star Cédric Doumbé previews his March 3 fight against Baissangour Chamsoudinov.

3 p.m.: Kayla Harrison drops by to discuss joining the UFC and facing Holly Holm at UFC 300.

3:30 p.m.: Robert Whittaker stops by to preview his UFC 298 fight against Paulo Costa and talk the state of the middleweight division.

4 p.m.: WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford join us in-studio to chat about the Royal Rumble, their upcoming Hulu reality show Love & WWE, and much more.

5 p.m.: The Parlay Boys and I make our picks for Royal Rumble weekend.

