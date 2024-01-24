Rankings Show: Is women’s bantamweight in 2024 the worst division in UFC history?

It’s time to ask the question: Is women’s bantamweight in 2024 the worst division in UFC history?

Podcast pals Mike Heck and Jed Meshew join co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee this week to decipher that mystery and unpack everything UFC 297. The gang hits DDP’s title win and whether his reign will finally bring stability to an unstable division (around 10:05), then whip out their tier lists (around 22:45) to debate where middleweight sits among the most fun divisions in MMA. Then, the crew puts on their investigative hats (around 48:10) to determine whether it’s an exaggeration to officially call this new women’s bantamweight class the worst division in UFC history. All that plus the latest moves by Movsar Evloev and Magomed Ankalaev (around 1:13:30), plus much more.

NOTE: This episode was recorded before the UFC announced its signing of Kayla Harrison. While it’s an interesting wrinkle, no doubt, we stand by this conversation. At least until Harrison proves she can make 135 pounds safely and consistently.