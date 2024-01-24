Morning Report: Max Holloway says ‘I can do both classes’ thanks to new options with Justin Gaethje fight

Max Holloway is ready to add another title to his legendary resume.

If fans were worried about the state of UFC 300, it looks like there's no more need to fear if Wednesday night's announcement of Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison is anything to go by. Oh, but before that, the next BMF title tilt between the champion Justin Gaethje and Holloway had also been added to the lineup.

MMA fighters don't get much more exciting than Gaethje and Holloway. Having them paired to fight each other is just an exceptionally uncalled-for delight in what will be Holloway's first fight at 155 pounds since April 2019. In terms of logic between both featherweight and lightweight, there admittedly isn't much in this matchup, other than the pure fun it will provide. Gaethje was left without a dance partner despite a seemingly inevitable title shot awaiting him and "Blessed" figured he'd stay busy on the biggest stage imaginable, if possible.

“[Charles] Oliveira and Islam [Makhachev] was booked, I just came off a big win with ‘Korean Zombie' [Chan Sung Jung], and then the ‘45 title was booked too at the same time,” Holloway told Kevin Iole. “So, he had the BMF belt and I like options. At ‘45, I think the next step for me is back for the title. We was being undeniable. We had that third fight with ‘Volk’ (Alexander Volkanovski). I had to go fight Arnold [Allen]. We did that. They gave me the fight against ‘Korean Zombie’ over out in Asia, and that was a fun one. We did that, and what’s next is a title shot, we was thinking. They went a different way, and in this sport, having options is great.

“Justin Gaethje looked like he needed a dance partner since Oliveira and Islam was booked at the time, and just threw my name in the hat. The BMF belt is great. Being right there at ‘55, being that ‘55 weight class is right there, only 10 pounds away from ‘45, I can do both classes. Why not throw my name in the hat?”

The former featherweight champion Holloway, 32, is currently stuck in limbo at his longtime home of 145 pounds. As long as Volkanovski is the current title holder, the Hawaiian will be hard-pressed to find himself back challenging for gold after three losses to "The Great." That can all change at UFC 298 next month, however, as Volkanovski will defend against the unbeaten 13-0 Ilia Topuria

While Holloway has spent time in each weight class throughout his 32-fight career (25-7), Gaethje, 35, has never ventured up or down in weight. Putting his third shot at undisputed UFC gold on hold, "The Highlight" now attempts to limit Holloway's options at the historic UFC 300 event.

“It’s options,” Holloway said. “I think a lot of doors are going to get opened, a lot of options are going to be open. We’ll see what happens. … First things first is the man in front of me. I got a dangerous guy in Justin Gaethje, but we’re going to handle him first, and then after that, like I said: It’s just a game of options. A lot of things can open up after this fight. That’s what I’m focused on. Focused on getting my hand raised, and shock the world, I guess.”

