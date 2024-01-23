Dominick Reyes out, Alonzo Menifield now faces Carlos Ulberg at UFC Atlantic City

Two-time UFC title challenger Dominick Reyes has been forced out of his scheduled return at the upcoming UFC Atlantic City card. In his place steps Alonzo Menifield, who now faces Carlos Ulberg in the promotion’s return to New Jersey on March 30.

UFC officials announced the pairing on Tuesday, although no details were announced about why Reyes had to drop out of his fight. Reyes was previously scheduled to return at UFC 297, however Ulberg suffered an injury that forced the fight to be delayed until March.

Now it’s Reyes who is unable to compete for undisclosed reasons.

As for Menifield, the 36-year-old Contender Series veteran looks to build on a five-fight unbeaten streak, which is his best run since joining the UFC roster in 2018. During that streak, Menifield scored wins over Dustin Jacoby, Jimmy Crute, and Misha Cirkunov to improve his overall record to 15-3-1.

He’ll look to keep that momentum going against Ulberg, who has been on an impressive run of his own with five straight wins at light heavyweight.

Most recently, Ulberg dispatched Jung Da-un via rear-naked choke submission when they met at UFC 293.

Menifield vs. Ulberg joins a growing lineup headed to Atlantic City, with welterweights Vicente Luque and Sean Brady meeting in the five-round main event.