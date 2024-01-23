Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu among new additions to UFC Fight Night card on March 16

The upcoming UFC Fight Night card on March 16, which is headlined by a heavyweight showdown pitting Tai Tuivasa against Marcin Tybura, has added several new fights including a former interim title challenger.

The card takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Ovince Saint Preux, who previously battled Jon Jones for an interim title at 205 pounds, makes his return to action for the first time since this past February when he faces Kennedy Nzechukwu on the card.

Saint Preux currently sits at 1-3 in his past four fights, which means he might find himself in a must-win situation when he returns in March. As for Nzechukwu, he’ll look to get back on track following a knockout loss to Dustin Jacoby this past August, which ended his three-fight win streak.

A pair of women’s bantamweight fights were also added to the card as former Ultimate Fighter winner Macy Chiasson takes on Pannie Zianzad and Josiane Nunes clashes with Chelsea Chandler.

Submission specialist Gerald Meerschaert returns in March when he takes on Bryan Barberena in a middleweight fight. The bout marks Barberena’s second straight appearance at 185 pounds after he fell to Makhmud Muradov at middleweight this past July, which put him on a three-fight skid.

Natan Levy also returns for a lightweight showdown against Mike Davis.

Here’s the full lineup for the UFC Fight Night card on March 16 with the bout order still to be determined:

MAIN EVENT: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

Brad Riddell vs. Thiago Moises

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Natan Levy vs. Mike Davis

Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson

Josh Culibao vs. Danny Silva

Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian

Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler

Bryan Barberena vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa

Jafel Filho vs. Ode Osbourne

Jaquelin Amorin vs. Cory McKenna

Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chad Anheliger