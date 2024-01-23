Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Sean Strickland — and should it be Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 300?

Sean Strickland may have lost the fight and the UFC middleweight title this past weekend at UFC 297, but in Nate Diaz like fashion, he still came out of the event in the court of public opinion as a winner. If the UFC goes ahead and books a fight between new champ Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya at UFC 300, should Strickland vs. Khamzat Chimaev in a title eliminator also be added to the lineup?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to UFC 297, the razor close main event between du Plessis and Strickland, and discusses why Strickland vs. Chimaev makes all the sense in the world. Additionally, listener questions include the somewhat lackluster 2024 opener for the UFC pay-per-view year, Raquel Pennington’s bantamweight title win, the possibility of an Amanda Nunes return to the UFC, how the UFC has changed over the last decade-plus, if the WWE’s deal with Netflix could impact the UFC in their next TV deal, and much more.

