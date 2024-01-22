Watch heavyweight jiu-jitsu champ Mahamed Aly win MMA debut with head-kick knockout

Jiu-jitsu wizard Mahamed Aly scored a vicious stoppage in his MMA debut Saturday night in Houston, TX.

Aly faced one-time Bellator veteran John Ott in the co-main event of PCS 4 and bloodied the heavyweight before connecting with a perfect right kick to the head to drop Ott out in the opening round.

Check the finishing sequence below.

“I’m not here just to be a jiu-jitsu guy that comes here and finishes people, even though I will finish a lot of people,” Aly said in his post-fight interview. “I want to show that I’m getting better in my striking. I want to throw a lot of elbows, a lot of knees. I couldn’t do it today, but the goal was to throw a lot of knees, a lot of elbows, see some blood. We saw some blood, but I wanted a little more.”

Aly, who turned 30 years old earlier this month, said he has bold plans for his MMA career, including joining the UFC and eventually earning the UFC heavyweight title.

“We have eight more years,” Aly said. “We’re just getting started.”

Now 1-0 in MMA, Aly collected several major titles in the jiu-jitsu circuit as a black belt, winning the IBJJF World Championship without and with the gi in 2015 and 2018, respectively, plus three gold medals at the 2017 IBJJF European Open. He holds grappling wins over the likes of Nicholas Meregali, Alexandre Ribeiro, and Dillon Danis.