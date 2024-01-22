 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Dricus du Plessis, Julianna Peña, Chris Curtis, Neil Magny, Jasmine Jasudavicius, and more

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap UFC 297 from all angles.

1:30 p.m. ET: Dricus du Plessis discusses winning the UFC middleweight title at UFC 297 and what’s next.

2 p.m.: Jasmine Jasudavicius reflects on her record-setting rout of Priscila Cachoeira at UFC 297.

2:25 p.m.: Julianna Peña returns to discuss her future and the state of the women’s bantamweight division following UFC 297.

3 p.m.: Chris Curtis looks back on his win over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297 and more.

3:25 p.m.: Neil Magny is back after his incredible come-from-behind win over Mike Malott at UFC 297.

3:50 p.m.: The Parlay Boys review their best bets for UFC 297.

