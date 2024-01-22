The MMA Hour with Dricus du Plessis, Julianna Peña, Chris Curtis, Neil Magny, Jasmine Jasudavicius, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap UFC 297 from all angles.

1:30 p.m. ET: Dricus du Plessis discusses winning the UFC middleweight title at UFC 297 and what’s next.

2 p.m.: Jasmine Jasudavicius reflects on her record-setting rout of Priscila Cachoeira at UFC 297.

2:25 p.m.: Julianna Peña returns to discuss her future and the state of the women’s bantamweight division following UFC 297.

3 p.m.: Chris Curtis looks back on his win over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297 and more.

3:25 p.m.: Neil Magny is back after his incredible come-from-behind win over Mike Malott at UFC 297.

3:50 p.m.: The Parlay Boys review their best bets for UFC 297.

