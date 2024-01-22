On To the Next One: What’s next for Dricus du Plessis, Sean Strickland after UFC 297?

Dricus du Plessis accomplished his goal of becoming UFC champion on Saturday night with a hard fought decision win over Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 297. While du Plessis has his sights set on Israel Adesanya for his first title defense — possibly at UFC 300 — where does Strickland go after losing the title?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what’s next for du Plessis and Strickland from a matchmaking perspective following Saturday’s pay-per-view event. Additionally, future matchups will be discussed for new women’s bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington following her dominant decision win over Mayra Bueno Silva in the co-main event, along with main card winners Neil Magny, Chris Curtis, Movsar Evloev, and more.

Watch the UFC 297 edition of On To the Next One in the video above. Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.