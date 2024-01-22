Morning Report: Ian Machado Garry reacts to fight between ‘two amateurs’ Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis

Ian Machado Garry was satisfied with the result of UFC 297’s main event.

After a rather dramatic build-up outside the octagon to the first middleweight title fight of 2024, Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis — legally — came to blows this past Saturday night in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Ultimately, Strickland saw his title reign conclude before it truly got going, as he dropped a hard-fought split decision loss to Du Plessis.

The previous two months saw Strickland draw attention for his verbal assaults, which is nothing new for the outspoken 185-pound star. One of the newly developed enemies he made was the rising 13-0 welterweight contender Garry, whom Strickland targeted for his relationship with his wife Layla Anna-Lee. Garry, 26, has since fired back at Strickland in a couple of different facets, but after watching the recent title fight play out, he was quite happy as he shared his reaction on social media yesterday.

“I hope Sean gets sparked unconscious,” Garry said in an X video as he watched the fight (h/t MMA Mania). “There is no way I would have ever bet against Du Plessis losing this fight considering he mauled Robert Whittaker, and Sean Strickland isn’t half the fighter Robert Whittaker is.

“Just sloppy boxing. Swinging. Look at this. The f***** state of this. Zero technique, just slugging it out now. Oh my God, I feel like I’m watching two amateurs fight. Oh my God (laughs). Oh, my dear Jesus Christ. If I ever have a fight like that, please tell me to retire.”

Whether or not you thought the title tilt was the prettiest in terms of technique, it was close on the judges’ scorecards. Du Plessis earned the nod with two 48-47 cards to Strickland’s one with the third round as the swing round.

Before Garry ever gets his hands on Strickland, he’ll keep working his way through the welterweight division. Next on deck is a rebooked Geoff Neal matchup at UFC 298 next month for Garry, but he’s certainly excited by the prospect of battling the now-former middleweight champion.

“F*** you, Sean Strickland,” Garry said. “Now that fight’s even more available.”

Dan Ige (17-7) vs. Andre Fili (23-10); UFC Vegas 86, Feb. 10

Rinya Nakamura (8-0) vs. Carlos Vera (11-3); UFC 298, February 17

Anthony Hernandez (11-2) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-2); UFC 298, Feb. 17

Julia Polastri (12-3) vs. Josefine Knutsson (7-0); UFC Vegas 87, March 2

Chad Anheliger (12-7) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3); UFC Vegas 88, March 16

Billy Quarantillo (18-5) vs. Gabriel Miranda (17-6); UFC Vegas 89, March 23

Ibo Aslan (12-1) vs. Anton Turkalj (8-3); UFC Atlantic City, March 30

Cesar Almeida (4-0) vs. Josh Fremd (11-5); UFC Vegas 90, April 6

Cynthia Calvillo (9-6-1) vs. Piera Rodriguez (9-1); UFC Vegas 90, April 6

James Llontop (14-2) vs. Lando Vannata (12-7-2); UFC Fight Night, April 27

Maheshate Hayisaer (9-3) vs. Anshul Jubli (7-1); UFC Fight Night, April 27

Whether intentional or not, Garry knows how to play the villain/”bad guy,” man.

Happy Monday. Thanks for reading!

