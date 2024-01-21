Israel Adesanya responds to Dricus du Plessis: ‘Our paths are destined to cross again’

Israel Adesanya believes he and Dricus du Plessis will settle their rivalry soon.

Following his middleweight championship win over Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 297, du Plessis used his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier to call out Adesanya for his first title defense. Being no stranger to let something like that go unanswered, Adesanya issued a response on social media — posting videos that stemmed from a joint training session in 2016, as well as their heated face-to-face at UFC 290, and a highlight reel of his run as champion.

✨IS~RA~EL ADÉSÀNYÀ‼️

This arc in my story was written long ago. Our paths are destined to cross again. Stay tuned for the next episode, thanks for watching.

— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) January 21, 2024

Adesanya and du Plessis went face-to-face in a NSFW verbal altercation this past July following the former’s stunning knockout win over Robert Whittaker. While it seemed like that victory for du Plessis set up that bout, Adesanya went on to lose the title to Strickland at UFC 293 in September — leading to “The Last Stylebender” saying he was going to take time off from competition.

If du Plessis gets his wish, the fight could happen at UFC 300, which takes place April 13 in Las Vegas and does not have an official main event.