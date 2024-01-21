UFC 297 post-fight show: Reaction to Dricus du Plessis’ title win over Sean Strickland

Dricus du Plessis is the new UFC middleweight champion after defeating Sean Strickland via split decision in the main event of UFC 297. While the fight was very close, did the judges get it right?

Following Saturday’s pay-per-view event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to the scorecards, du Plessis’ championship win, and what will be next for the new champion.

Additionally, they’ll discuss Raquel Pennington’s bantamweight title win against Mayra Bueno Silva, her likely first title defense against Julianna Pena, the overall grade for the promotion’s first PPV event of 2024, Movsar Evloev’s impressive win over Arnold Allen and where it puts him at 145 pounds, and more.

Watch the UFC 297 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your pods.