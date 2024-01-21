UFC 297 bonuses: Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland earn ‘Fight of the Night’ for five-round battle

Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland are taking home an extra $50,000 for their main event scrap.

On Saturday night, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, du Plessis and Strickland went to war for five rounds with the middleweight title on line at UFC 297. It was a back-and-forth affair with both men refusing to give an inch until the final bell. Ultimately, du Plessis took home a split-decision victory and the middleweight title, and while that is a big loss for Strickland, the former middleweight champion isn’t walking away completely empty-handed as the two men earned Fight of the Night honors for their 25-minute battle.

This is du Plessis’s fourth post-fight bonus and second Fight of the Night bonus. It’s also the fourth post-fight bonus for Strickland, however it is his first Fight of the Night award.

UFC also awarded two Performance of the Night bonuses to two of the women who fought on the prelims, as Gillian Robertson earned one for her second-round TKO of Polyana Viana, while Jasmine Jasudavicius took one home for her third-round anaconda choke over Priscila Cachoeira. Both women will pocket an extra $50,000 for their efforts.