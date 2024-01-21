The Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland UFC 297 scorecard shows how the three judges scored the extremely close main event Saturday night in Toronto.
In the main event, du Plessis edged Strickland 48-47, 47-48, 48-47 to become the new UFC middleweight champion.
Judges Derek Cleary and Eric Colon both scored the fight for du Plessis, giving him Rounds 2, 3, and 4. Judge Sal D’Amato gave the fight to Strickland, giving him Rounds 1, 3, and 5.
#UFC297 Official Scorecard: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis— UFC News (@UFCNews) January 21, 2024
All Scorecards ➡️: https://t.co/Dgf6RIXYJN pic.twitter.com/RdzXOrtCV6
Du Plessis has now won seven straight UFC fights and nine overall. He also spoiled Strickland’s first title defense after he won the belt from Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 293 this past September.
After the win, du Plessis called out rival Adesanya for his next fight.
