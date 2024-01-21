 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland UFC 297 scorecard

By Bryan Tucker Updated
/ new
Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland UFC 297 scorecard shows how the three judges scored the extremely close main event Saturday night in Toronto.

In the main event, du Plessis edged Strickland 48-47, 47-48, 48-47 to become the new UFC middleweight champion.

Judges Derek Cleary and Eric Colon both scored the fight for du Plessis, giving him Rounds 2, 3, and 4. Judge Sal D’Amato gave the fight to Strickland, giving him Rounds 1, 3, and 5.

Du Plessis has now won seven straight UFC fights and nine overall. He also spoiled Strickland’s first title defense after he won the belt from Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 293 this past September.

After the win, du Plessis called out rival Adesanya for his next fight.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting