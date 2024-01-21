‘Drake gotta stop betting on MMA‘: Fighters react to Dricus du Plessis’ win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Dricus du Plessis is the UFC middleweight champion of the world after a split decision over Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Du Plessis went five hard rounds – a first for him in his long MMA career – and captured two of three judges’ scorecards by scores of 48-47 to pick up his seventh UFC win and the middleweight title on Saturday night. One judge dissented 48-47 for Strickland, who was denied his first title defense after a massive upset win over Israel Adesanya this past year.

Here’s how fighters reacted to the UFC 297 main event between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

See you soon biplisi ufc300 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) January 21, 2024

Got Damn it Drake!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 21, 2024

That was a fun fight! Congrats to the new champ! #ufc297 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) January 21, 2024

Bo Nickal really gonna get a middleweight title shot in the next 8 months #UFC297 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) January 21, 2024

This fight shows how important a cut man can be. Blood looks bad and it never stopped once he got cut. It could have an affect on the scoring in close fights — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 21, 2024

Congratulations @dricusduplessis on becoming Champion of the world — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 21, 2024

Drake gotta stop bettin on mma https://t.co/oOeDPN9QuR — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) January 21, 2024

Drake does it again — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 21, 2024

Congrats to new Champion @dricusduplessis

Very good escalating Performance



Patience of both guys was inspirational



//\\ https://t.co/t64MS81TAY — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) January 21, 2024

Really didn’t expect Dricus to be able to fight that hard 25 minutes. Very impressed. — Funky (@Benaskren) January 21, 2024

Damn I’m going 48-47 Strickland but I think very good chance DDP gets the nod. — Funky (@Benaskren) January 21, 2024

Easy work — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) January 21, 2024