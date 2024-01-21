Dricus du Plessis dethrones Sean Strickland to win title in UFC 297 main event, calls out Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis delivered on his promise to become middleweight champion following a brutal, five-round war with Sean Strickland to cap off UFC 297 on Saturday night from Canada.

Mixing together takedowns with a smart strategy on the feet, du Plessis actually put the pressure on the always aggressive Strickland during many of the biggest exchanges in the fight. He opened a pair of cuts that had blood pouring down Stricklands face with du Plessis also doing his best not to let a jab chew him up round after round.

It was a razor-close contest through all 25 minutes but ultimately two judges scored the fight 48-47 for du Plessis with the third official going 48-47 for Strickland. That was still enough for du Plessis to get the nod by split decision as he becomes the new champion, ending Strickland’s brief reign atop the 185-pound division.

“I honestly thought with the takedowns, I made sure on every round,” du Plessis said about his performance. “I could feel it was a close fight. I felt that he gets up really well. I felt the first three rounds was give and take but those last two rounds I know. I was there for rounds four and five. Who says this guy’s not a five round fighter?

“He has a super, super strong jab. It feels like somebody hits you with a rock. It was imperative that I make him go backwards. If I’m pressuring with this physique, I promise you’re going to get tired. Sean Strickland, you said to death, I tried to kill you in here tonight, didn’t quite get there but you are one hell of a man. Thank you for bringing the best out of me. It was an honor sharing the cage with you.”

At the start of the fight, Strickland stuck to the game plan with a lead jab that helped him win the belt as he checked kicks from the challenger and then just marched forward on du Plessis. Strickland also used a front kick to the gut that kept du Plessis at a distance.

While du Plessis was loading up with his punches, Strickland’s death by a thousand cuts style never wavered as he kept stabbing away with a lead left and then following with a right hand behind it. As he kept looking for a way to get inside, du Plessis began digging to the body and then going back up top to the head, which allowed him to open a cut on the right side of Strickland’s face.

He also managed another takedown but Strickland scrambled free to reset in the center of the cage.

As the fighters retreated to their corners at the end of the second round, du Plessis had significant swelling started to form over his left eye as a result of the constant jabs coming at him from Strickland.

That didn’t deter him from moving forward and getting more aggressive with his offensive output coming at Strickland. The only problem was du Plessis was missing far more than he was landing on target with Strickland still sticking that same repetitive jab in his face.

As the fourth round got started, du Plessis really stated to apply the pressure, winging a huge overhand punch at Strickland on several occasions. During one exchange, du Plessis managed to connect with a well-timed inside elbow that opened another cut on Strickland’s head with blood immediately running down his eyes.

Strickland continuously tried to wipe away the blood and it was clear his vision was impaired. That led to a takedown from du Plessis as he kept varying his attacks and never giving Strickland a moment to breathe.

As Strickland prepared to come out for the fifth and final round, his head coach Eric Nicksick implored him to give everything left in the tank because the fight was starting to slip away. The motivational speech paid off with Strickland coming out more active, sticking that jab back in du Plessis’ face and then stuffing the takedowns coming back at him.

Strickland also connected with two stiff right hands behind his jab that clubbed du Plessis on the side of his head. The American really began pouring it on with time running out as he continued throwing bombs with du Plessis doing the exact same and never giving an inch. It was an exhilarating finish to a back-and-forth battle over five rounds.

The scorecards could have easily gone either way but it was du Plessis who got the nod with Strickland offering his congratulations in hopes that they could run it back one day soon.

“I called it from day one, it was going to be a f****** war,” Strickland said. “Hats off to the new champ. F****** it was a godd*** war. I’m salty and going to say I won that but maybe I’m being a f****** p****. Let’s run it back, congrats champ, you’re the man.”

It remains to be seen if the rematch might happen but for now it appears du Plessis is ready to reignite a rivalry that was supposed to serve as his title fight last year.

“Israel Adesanya, get your ass back in the UFC so we can settle the score,” du Plessis shouted when addressing the former middleweight champion.

Given the bad blood between these two, it might be an easy day of matchmaking at the UFC with du Plessis ready to fight Adesanya sooner rather than later and perhaps Strickland will be waiting in the wings.