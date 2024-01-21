‘That was a title fight?’: Fighters react to Raquel Pennington’s UFC 297 win over Mayra Bueno Silva

Raquel Pennington is the new UFC bantamweight champion of the world after a dominant decision over Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297.

Pennington rebounded from early trouble against Silva to dominate the action later in the five-round title fight. But long before the final bell, the audience lost patience with the workmanlike pace of the bout and Silva’s apparent exhaustion in deep waters.

Here’s how fighters reacted to the UFC 297 co-main event between Pennington and Silva.

That was a Title fight? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 21, 2024

Can everyone just walk out the cage and get to the main event #UFC297 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) January 21, 2024

If Raquel Pennington fought Cyborg, Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison , what would her record be after fighting all 3 !? #UFC297 #PFL — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 21, 2024