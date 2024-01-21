 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘That was a title fight?’: Fighters react to Raquel Pennington’s UFC 297 win over Mayra Bueno Silva

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 297: Pennington v Bueno Silva Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Raquel Pennington is the new UFC bantamweight champion of the world after a dominant decision over Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297.

Pennington rebounded from early trouble against Silva to dominate the action later in the five-round title fight. But long before the final bell, the audience lost patience with the workmanlike pace of the bout and Silva’s apparent exhaustion in deep waters.

Here’s how fighters reacted to the UFC 297 co-main event between Pennington and Silva.

