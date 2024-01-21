 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘What just happened?!‘: Fighters react to Neil Magny’s crazy comeback win over Mike Malott at UFC 297

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 297: Magny v Malott Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

For two-plus rounds, it looked as though Neil Magny was serving the role for which he was cast: the gatekeeper. But when rising star Mike Malott made a mistake, the veteran made him pay in the UFC 297 main card fight.

Magny overcame a likely decision loss with a sudden flurry of offense that brought a TKO win with just 15 seconds left in the three-round fight, dealing another setback to Canadian fighters on the Toronto card Saturday night.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Magny’s win.

