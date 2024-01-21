‘What just happened?!‘: Fighters react to Neil Magny’s crazy comeback win over Mike Malott at UFC 297

For two-plus rounds, it looked as though Neil Magny was serving the role for which he was cast: the gatekeeper. But when rising star Mike Malott made a mistake, the veteran made him pay in the UFC 297 main card fight.

Magny overcame a likely decision loss with a sudden flurry of offense that brought a TKO win with just 15 seconds left in the three-round fight, dealing another setback to Canadian fighters on the Toronto card Saturday night.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Magny’s win.

The damn leg lock attempt got him in some serious trouble. Crazy comeback. #UFC297 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) January 21, 2024

What a come back #UFC297 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) January 21, 2024

Way to pull that out Neal!!! — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) January 21, 2024

How did mallot and Hakeem fight each other — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) January 21, 2024

Fair play to @NeilMagny Getting it done for the veterans. Malot will be back, still a great prospect but Magny showed, it ain’t over til it’s over. #quittersNeverWin — michael (@bisping) January 21, 2024

What just happened?! That was crazy #UFC297 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 21, 2024

What a dog!! Never count a fighter out!! #UFC297 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) January 21, 2024

The Veteran! Say it louder for the people in the back!!! #ufc297 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 21, 2024