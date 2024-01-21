UFC 297 video: Neil Magny pulls off miraculous comeback to stop Mike Malott with just 15 seconds left in fight

Neil Magny was down but never out in his fight with Mike Malott at UFC 297.

Despite losing two rounds with the Canadian crowd against him, Magny weathered the storm and somehow pulled off a miraculous comeback with less than two minutes remaining in the fight. After getting off the ground and slipping free from a guillotine choke attempt, Magny began hammering away at Malott, who just had no answer to the ground-and-pound attack coming from the veteran welterweight.

After moving into the mount, Magny continued blasting Malott with punches, which eventually forced referee Kevin MacDonald to stop the fight with the end coming at 4:45 in the third and final round.

“I knew if he wasn’t broken, I’d find a way to break him,” Magny said about the reversal on Malott late in the fight. “I can do this all day. It’s nothing new. I could do this all day.”

It was an awe-inspiring performance from Magny after he spent the first round eating leg kicks from Malott, who obviously studied his opponent’s previous fight against Ian Machado Garry. Again and again, Magny struggled to deal with the kicks and Malott just kept chopping away at him.

Magny got a little more aggressive with his hands at the start of round two as he pressed forward, closing the distance and trying to use his speed on the feet. Unfortunately, Magny just couldn’t do much damage with Malott defending effectively as he circled away before swooping inside for a pair of takedowns.

Malott was very heavy on top, advancing his position and eventually jumping into the mount with Magny stuck underneath him. With Magny unable to break free, Malott began raining down punches as he extended his lead going into the third and final round.

Realizing the advantage he had on the ground, Malott went right back to his wrestling in the final frame with Magny once again glued to the canvas. Magny tried desperately to wiggle free but Malott was like a brick wall on top of him, just pressing down and maintaining his control.

It wasn’t until time was ticking away to the conclusion that Magny got back to his feet before looking for a takedown of his own. That’s when Malott made the ill-fated decision to try for a guillotine choke, which Magny defended before tossing him down to the canvas.

From there, Magny just unleashed hell on Malott with a barrage of punches before moving into the mount. Magny never let up as Malott just wilted under the pressure, turning away as the referee finally swooped in to rescue him from further harm.

Magny celebrated the jaw-dropping win as Malott looked dumbfounded after it appeared he was cruising to victory before being handed his first loss in the UFC.