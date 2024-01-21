UFC 298 main card announced, Anthony Hernandez gets new opponent

The UFC on Saturday confirmed the main card for UFC 298 and broke news of a main card shuffle.

Anthony Hernandez, who was set to open the pay-per-view card opposite Ikram Aliskerov, now faces Roman Kopylov after Aliskerov was forced off the card, MMA Fighting confirmed after the UFC’s initial report.

UFC 298 takes place Feb. 17 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The event’s main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Still in the headlining position for the winter card is a featherweight title fight between champ Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski looks to shake off the doldrums of a knockout loss to lightweight champ Islam Makhachev in a short-notice rematch against the Russian champ at UFC 294. Topuria is undefeated in the octagon and as a professional with 14 straight wins, six of which came inside the octagon.

The co-main event for UFC 298 features a middleweight rebooking between ex-champ Robert Whittaker and one-time title challenger Paulo Costa. The pair were supposed to meet at UFC 294 before a severe illness forced Costa to withdraw from the bout.

Below is the full main card for UFC 298: