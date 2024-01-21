Frankie Edgar announced as first 2024 UFC Hall of Fame inductee

TORONTO—Frankie Edgar’s legend will live on forever in the UFC Hall of Fame.

The UFC announced during Saturday’s UFC 297 broadcast that the former UFC lightweight champion is the first inductee of the promotion’s 2024 Hall of Fame class. An emotional Edgar was in attendance at Scotiabank Arena to witness the honor becoming official.

Watch video of the announcement below.

Edgar, 42, joins the Modern Wing of the institution, which includes longtime rivals Jose Aldo and B.J. Penn, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, and Ronda Rousey, and other superstars of the past.

In his prime, Edgar was a three-division threat, capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 112 in April 2010 with a controversial upset of Penn, and going on to successfully defend the title three times. Edgar later dropped down to the featherweight division where he twice challenged for featherweight gold, and closed out his career as a contender in the bantamweight division.

Edgar will always be remembered for his trilogy of fights with Gray Maynard, the second of which is widely hailed as one of the greatest fights in MMA history and likely a future induction to the UFC Hall of Fame’s Fight Wing. His exciting style led to eight Fight of the Night bonuses in his 15-year UFC career, a tally that is second to only Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz.

The proud New Jersey native retired in November 2022 after a knockout loss to Chris Gutierrez. Edgar’s pro record stands at 24-11-1.