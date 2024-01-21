 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jimmy Flick on UFC 297 win: If Khabib and Demian Maia had a baby, they’d have me

By Shaun Al-Shatti
/ new

TORONTO — UFC flyweight Jimmy Flick reacts to his come-from-behind submission of Malcolm Gordon at UFC 297 and more.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting