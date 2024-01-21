Watch Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 297, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis took place January 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-6) put his belt on the line against Dricus du Plessis (21-2) in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Round 1: Both men out in orthodox. Who will step backwards first?

The come to the center and circle each other. Strickland with the jab right away, and DDP with the calf kick. That the battle. Strickland teeps to the body, DDP up top with a head kick that partially lands.

Both men circling in the center and Strickland lands a good teep to the body. Still, a bit of a tepid first minute as both men find range. Teep and a leg kick response from DDP.

Strickland’s jab is starting to find a home. He’s not backing DDP up though, just circling both sides. DDP looking for lead left hooks. Strickland staying very defensive. And checks a low kick. Spin from DDP but pulls back.

Strickland keeping the range very well and putting that jab out there. And the teep. DDP can’t navigate that thus far. But lands a good body kick. DDP changing stances a lot and glances another head kick. But he eats another jab that cuts his nose. Strickland is almost exclusively thowing the jab and teep. And checks another kick.

DDP is getting Strickland backing up, but he can’t find the shot to land. Another head kick misses. But then DDP drives a big power double, puts Strickland to the fence and finishes it with authority!

Strickland back to the fence trying to stand but DDP drags him back down. Strickland back to his feet and this time they break.

Body kick from DDP. He’s got Strickland moving back now. DDP showing a welt on his right eye though. That jab is marking him up. And it keeps going right through the high guard. Another head kick. DDP is throwing it like a question mark and it’s finding some of the chin.

Big right hand from Strickland as the round comes to a close and DDP tries to get it back but the horn sounds.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Strickland.

Round 2: Good competitive round. Strickland’s defense is holding up well and his jab is dictating the fight, but DDP has had his moments.

Strickland right back to work to start but DDP is doing well to circle out. He’s not getting moved around the cage. And lands a calf kick. Right hand from DDP gets blocked.

Strickland is firing straight shots anytime DDP moves. But DDP is accepting a little more risk now and lands a spinning backfist off a jab from Strickland. Strickland checking low kicks well. And back to the teep.

Oh! DDP takes a left hook and stumbles. Didn’t land but looked like he stepped awkward? Seems to be okay. Eats another jab though. But DDP throwing in combination a little more. Comboing off the checked leg kicks is an option that lands him a left hand. But Strickland stays peppering the jab.

DDP looking a little uncomfortable but he’s getting more off. And Strickland is slowing his output a little bit as DDP is backing him up. DDP wild miss but hits two big hooks to the body.

Strickland working behind the jab and finding check hook in there. Rolls a right hand. DDP upping his combinations and it’s working. Lands a good body kick. Strickland is not backing him up anymore and DDP is building confidence and offense.

Another right hand lands and DDP dives on a single and gets it. Strickland against the fence though and wall-walking to his feet. Strickland hits a switch to stand up and we’re back in space.

DDP comes in with a big combo. He’s got a cut on Strickland’s right eye but DDP’s left eye is swelling up.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 du Plessis, 19-19 overall.

Round 3: Strickland’s corner tells him it’s time to turn up the heat. We’ll see if he does.

DDP comes out with pressure to start and Strickland is jabbing aggressively to back him off. DDP lands a head kick but barely. He’s putting the pressure on now and Strickland is too defensive. He wants to reset instead of counter and so DDP is getting off attacks.

Strickland still landing that jab though. DDP just attacking through Strickland’s offense though. Charges and combos. And he looks like he’s got the gas. DDP attacking the body a lot this round with hooks and kicks.

Strickland’s defense is very good here. But he’s getting out-worked right now. Big body kick for DDP. Teep for the champ. DDP lands a low kick. Spinning attack misses. DDP moving Strickland around the cage now. He’s blocking a lot but some are getting through and the optics are not good.

DDP getting a bit wild now. Missing by a lot. Jon Anik explains scoring to the booth during a lull. Strickland is rally backing up a lot. DDP lands a right but Strickland lands jabs. Strickland tries to sit in and box for an exchange but DDP swings heavy and Strickland backs out.

DDP very open with his defense now but he’s marching Strickland down. Into a clinch but quick break. No wrestling this round as they exchange shots with short time left. Strickland ends the round with a left hook.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 du Plessis, 29-28 du Plessis.

Round 4: Strickland’s corner tells him they didn’t like that round and he needs to pick up the pace. DDP’s corner calls for a takedown at the one minute mark. And credit to DDP, he seems fresh as a daisy.

DDP right back on the attack. Strickland back to his bread and butter but DDP putting combos up early. Now Strickland firing multiple jabs back at him. DDP lands a right hand. Strickland is backing up with his head in the air. DDP shoots but Strickland stuffs it. But a good elbow cuts Strickland.

Good right hand from Strickland. He’s sitting down on shots now. But DDP is relentlessly at him. Another fight hand over the top for Strickland. DDP stays in his face though. Both men bleeding now as DDP misses with a big combo.

Strickland lancing the jab. DDP just putting volume of all sorts out there. Big left hook counter from DDP. And DDP steps in and lands another. Strickland clinches but DDP pummels and trips and now Strickland is on the mat. But Strickland gets to the fence and stands. DDP holding the waist lock.

Strickland is bleeding HEAVY out of his left eye. big right cut him. And DDP lands another. Strickland’s defense falling off and DDP lands another one. DDP charging in combination and he’s landing.

Head kick lands for DDP. Strickland is backing up and he’s in full retreat now. DDP just hammering him and gets a takedown. Strickland right back up against the fence and DDP holding the waist. And a suplex! Strickland right back up though. He’s trying to fight the hands and DDP breaks the grip.

1 minute left and Strickland is slowing down for sure. DDP swings big uppercut that lands. Strickland bleeding a low and backing up. Still fighting. And DDP breathing a little heavy now. He’s swinging kill shots. Big combo from Strickland lands with short time, but he seems tired.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 du Plessis, 39-37 du Plessis overall.

Round 5: Strickland’s corner knows that this fight is perhaps not good for them. They tell him straight up they need the round. DDP looks like he’s ready for another hard five. Final found.

Strickland jabbing. Catches a kick, DDP spins but misses. Strickland now putting both hands high in guard and he’s jabbing a lot.

Both men trying to hold the center here but DDP gets him backing up with some big swings. Strickland fighting back though to hold the center. Whoever comes forward wins and DDP has won that mostly. Strickland really not accepting that anymore though and lands a right hand. DDP whiffing on shots.

DDP goes high again but misses. Strickland jabbing and hand fighting. Both men holding the center and swinging with 3 minutes to go.

DDP gets Strickland moving backward. Strickland defending but DDP shoots. Great sprawl by Strickland immediately to feet and space. DDP takes it away though as he marches in. Strickland jabs in. DDP slowing now and Strickland lands a right hand. DDP returns fire.

Strickland having his best round since the first but it might not be enough. 90 seconds left as DDP misses a charge.

DDP shoots but it’s weak now and Strickland stuffs ie easily. Good right hand from Strickland. He’s throwing combination counters now and that’s good offense. DDP keeps putting offense down though as we head into the final minute.

Strickland swinging as hard as he ever has but misses. He wants a big shot to set this apart. DDP staying inside and firing at him. Strickland battling it out and now they are slugging. Toe to toe they go for the final 20 seconds. Both men ducking and swinging! Absolutely terrific fight from these two!

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Strickland, 48-47 Dricus du Plessis overall.

Dricus du Plessis def. Sean Strickland by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47).