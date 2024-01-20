 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘What was that lol’: Fighters react to Sean Woodson’s confusing win over Charles Jourdain at UFC 297

By Steven Marrocco Updated
/ new

Sean Woodson was walking out of the octagon when he found out he was actually the winner of his UFC 297 prelim against Charles Jourdain.

Moments earlier, Jourdain and the crowd at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto had celebrated what they thought was a split decision win for the Canadian.

To their chagrin, they got fact-checked, and Woodson was the winner via two 29-28 scores opposite one for Jourdain, 29-28.

Check out fighters’ reactions to the confusing end to the UFC 297 prelim between Sean Woodson and Charles Jourdain.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting