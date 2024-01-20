‘What was that lol’: Fighters react to Sean Woodson’s confusing win over Charles Jourdain at UFC 297

Sean Woodson was walking out of the octagon when he found out he was actually the winner of his UFC 297 prelim against Charles Jourdain.
Moments earlier, Jourdain and the crowd at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto had celebrated what they thought was a split decision win for the Canadian.
To their chagrin, they got fact-checked, and Woodson was the winner via two 29-28 scores opposite one for Jourdain, 29-28.
Check out fighters’ reactions to the confusing end to the UFC 297 prelim between Sean Woodson and Charles Jourdain.
Eek ! that sucks. pic.twitter.com/ONQgfQrbbq— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 21, 2024
Sean and Charles after that announcement #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/uksNZf7WWM— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) January 21, 2024
Woah. That was a live mandella effect! #UFC297— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) January 21, 2024
What was that lol— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 21, 2024
How were they both confused!? How was the audience confused?? #UFC297— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 21, 2024
Did Bruce just say Charles Woodson #UFC297— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) January 21, 2024
Woodson won that fight #UFC297— Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) January 21, 2024
Man this has to be the craziest high low ever https://t.co/YN4d4mNtoQ— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) January 21, 2024
