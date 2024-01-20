 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 297 live blog: Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

UFC 297 Watch Party

This is the UFC 297 live blog for Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev, the main card featherweight fight on Saturday in Toronto.

Joining the UFC in 2015, Allen was a highly touted prospect viewed by some to be England’s best hope for another UFC belt. Leon Edwards ended up beating him there, but still only 29 years old, Allen remains a legitimate title threat with a 10-1 record in the UFC. That loss came in his most recent fight when he dropped a competitive decision to former champion Max Holloway in April, and now Allen looks to rebound with a big win that puts him right back in the title conversation.

An undefeated fighter with a 17-0 record, Evloev is considered by many to be a dark horse candidate for the featherweight title. Already 7-0 in the UFC, the only knock on the Russian fighter thus far is level of opposition, but now Evloev finally gets to address that criticism, and a win over Allen could earn him a shot at the 145-pound title.

Check out the UFC 297 main card featherweight fight live blog below.

