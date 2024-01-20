UFC 297 live blog: Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

This is the UFC 297 live blog for Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, the main card middleweight fight on Saturday in Toronto.

Just hanging onto a top-15 ranking, 2023 was not kind to Curtis, who dropped a controversial decision to Kelvin Gastelum before getting hit with an accidental clash of heads against Nassourdine Imavov that rendered him unable to continue and led to a no-contest. Curtis is hoping to have put the bad luck behind him in 2024 as he looks to to reestablish himself as one of the best middleweights in the world.

A UFC fighter since 2019, Barriault had an inauspicious start to his run with the promotion, losing his first three bouts, before finally defeating Oskar Piechota, only to have that win overturned to a no-contest after a failed drug test. The UFC chose to bring Barriault back anyway, and that decision has paid off as “Power Bar” is 5-2 since then. Now Barriault gets his chance to step up to the big leagues as the Canadian takes on Curtis on home soil.

Check out the UFC 297 main card middleweight fight live blog below.