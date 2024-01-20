UFC 297 live blog: Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott

This is the UFC 297 live blog for Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott, the featured welterweight fight on Saturday in Toronto.

A staple of the UFC’s 170-pound division for a decade, Magny has written his name in the welterweight history books, holding UFC records for most wins, fight time, and significant strikes. Even so, Magny as struggled of late, alternating wins and losses for his past six bouts. At 36 years old, time is running out for Magny to make a real run at the belt, and to do so, he’ll have to get past one of the division’s rising stars.

Entering the UFC in 2022 off of the Contender Series, Malott quickly established himself as one of the best and most exciting young Canadian fighters in the UFC. With 10-1-1 record in his career, Malott has still yet to see the judges’ scorecards, and he hopes to keep that streak alive against Magny.

Check out the UFC 297 featured welterweight fight live blog below.