UFC 297 live blog: Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

This is the UFC 297 live blog for Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, the women’s bantamweight title fight on Saturday in Toronto.
A staple of the women’s bantamweight division for a decade, Pennington is currently on the best run of her career, having rattled off five straight wins. Most recently, she took home a split decision over Ketlen Vieira last January to give herself another crack at the 135-pound title. This time though, Amanda Nunes is not the one standing in her way from UFC immortality.
Silva spent the early part of her UFC career struggling to make a name for herself at 125 pounds, but after a decision loss to Manon Fiorot in 2021, “MBS” returned to 135 pounds and it’s been smooth sailing ever since. Three straight wins got Silva a main event slow against Holly Holm that the Brazilian won with a guillotine choke, however, she failed a drug test for Ritalin and had the win overturned to a no-contest. Nonetheless, the UFC decided that Silva’s impressive run still warranted a shot at the belt that Nunes vacated last year.
Check out the UFC 297 women’s bantamweight title fight live blog below.
