Misfits Boxing 12 video: Elle Brooke rocks AJ Bunker to win title

Elle Brooke appears to have AJ Bunker’s number.

Brooke landed a devastating right hand in the third round to knock out Bunker and win the Misfits middleweight title Saturday evening at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

After a sloppy start, Brooke settled down as the fight wore on and landed the decisive shot that immediately crumpled Bunker and secure the win.





A monster right hand from @holdthatelle stops AJ Bunker and crowns her the new champ #XSeries012 | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/1FyVJxDOrG — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 20, 2024

Brooke defeated Bunker via decision in their previous meeting.