Misfits Boxing 12 video: Elle Brooke rocks AJ Bunker to win title

By Bryan Tucker
Elle Brooke and AJ Bunker Misfits Boxing

Elle Brooke appears to have AJ Bunker’s number.

Brooke landed a devastating right hand in the third round to knock out Bunker and win the Misfits middleweight title Saturday evening at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

After a sloppy start, Brooke settled down as the fight wore on and landed the decisive shot that immediately crumpled Bunker and secure the win.

Brooke defeated Bunker via decision in their previous meeting.

