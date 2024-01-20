Misfits Boxing 12 video: Tristan Hamm flattens Not Logan Paul in first round

Tristan Hamm didn’t allow Not Logan Paul to get on track at Misfits Boxing 12 on Saturday afternoon.

Hamm overwhelmed Not Logan Paul, real name Rodney Petersen, in the opening seconds to secure a first-round knockout at the event at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

After the opening bell, Hamm almost knocked out Not Logan Paul on his feet, knocking out his mouthpiece and causing a minor delay for it to be put back in. Once the mouthpiece was secured, Hamm put Not Logan Paul out to secure the victory.

It was Hamm’s pro debut at Misfits Boxing 12, while Not Logan Paul fell to 0-1 in his first pro bout after an 0-6 amateur career.