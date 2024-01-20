 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 297 Embedded, episode 6: 'We're not even in the same bracket'

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new

On the sixth episode of UFC 297 Embedded, the stars of UFC 297 hit the scale, Dricus du Plessis compares his physique to middleweight champion Sean Strickland’s, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva guarantee a war on Saturday night, and more.

