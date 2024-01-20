Video: Cris Cyborg obliterates Kelsey Wickstrum in 81 seconds with brutal one-punch knockout

Cris Cyborg needed just over a minute to pick up another victory in the boxing ring.

The current Bellator women’s featherweight champion faced Kelsey Wickstrom at WFC 163 on Friday night at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, Calif. The headline bout was over as quickly as it started, as Cyborg delivered a ferocious overhand right that badly hurt Wickstrum, leading to the bout being stopped after Wickstrum was unable to return to her feet.

Check out video of the knockout punch below.

Cyborg is now 3-0 in the squared circle since 2022, with Friday night serving as her first stoppage win in the boxing ring. Prior to Friday’s short night at the office, Cyborg earned decision wins over Simone da Silva and Gabrielle Holloway, while also adding a Bellator title defense with a one-sided first-round TKO win over Cat Zingano at Bellator 300 in October.

As far as what’s next for Cyborg, and with the PFL buying Bellator in November, PFL founder Donn Davis expressed confidence that the highly anticipated bout between Cyborg and Kayla Harrison will take place this summer.