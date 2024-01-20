UFC 297 start time, TV schedule for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

The UFC 297 start time and TV schedule for the Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis event at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post helps explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a three-fight early preliminary card at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, headlined by a welterweight bout between Yohan Lainesse and Sam Patterson.

Related Get Latest UFC Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick

The event then moves to a four-fight preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, headlined by a bantamweight bout between Brad Katona and Garrett Armfield.

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

The ESPN+ pay-per-view begins at 10 p.m. ET and is headlined by two title fights. Sean Strickland seeks the first defense of his UFC middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis, while Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva vie for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight belt in the co-main event.

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev