MMA Fighting has Misfits Boxing 12 results for the Ed Matthews vs. TBA event Saturday afternoon from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

In the main event, Ed Matthews will square off against an opponent that will be announced during the telecast. Matthews defeated Swarmz via first-round knockout in his last outing on the KSI vs. Fury undercard this past October.

Misfits middleweight champion AJ Bunker will defend her title against Elle Brooke in the co-main event. Brooke defeated Bunker via points in the first contest between the two fighters on July 2022.

Check out the complete MIsfits Boxing 12 results below.

Main card (DAZN at 2 p.m. ET)

Ed Matthews vs. TBA

AJ Bunker vs. Elle Brooke

Ashley Rak-Su vs. OJ Rose

Tristan Hamm vs. Not Logan Paul

Small Sparten Jay vs. FoxTheG

Ben Williams vs. Fes Batista

Chase DeMoor vs. Malcolm Minikon

Myles Rak-Su vs. DTG

Joey Knight vs. Most Wanted