UFC 297 Results: Strickland vs. Du Plessis

MMA Fighting has UFC 297 results for the Strickland vs. du Plessis fight card, live blogs of the entire UFC 297 main card, and more from the event Saturday night at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.
In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland will make his first title defense against Dricus du Plessis.
Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will clash in the co-main event for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title.
Check out UFC 297 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis
Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev
Preliminary Card (ESPNN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield
Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson
Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras
Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana
Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira
