UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for Saturday’s UFC 297 event, which takes place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, which will kick off the promotion’s 2024 pay-per-view slate and serve as the UFC’s first event in Toronto in over four years. In the main event, Sean Strickland will defend his middleweight title for the first time against No. 1 contender Dricus du Plessis.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Conner Burks, and other special guests to watch along with UFC 297 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, a new women’s bantamweight champion will be crowned as Mayra Bueno Silva takes on Raquel Pennington — who gets her second opportunity at the 135-pound title.

UFC 297 also features a welterweight featured bout between longtime veteran Neil Magny and surging contender, and Canada’s own, Mike Malott, while fellow hometown fighter Marc-Andre Barriault faces Chris Curtis.

The UFC 297 main card kicks off with a potential title eliminator at featherweight between Arnold Allen and the undefeated Movsar Evloev.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 297 Watch Party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT.