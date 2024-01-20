Chris Curtis revels in ‘watching everyone else have to suffer’ during Sean Strickland era

TORONTO — Chris Curtis previews his UFC 297 fight against Marc-Andre Barriault, discusses the rise of his longtime friend Sean Strickland, how things have changed since Strickland captured the UFC middleweight title, and more.
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...