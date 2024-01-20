 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chris Curtis revels in ‘watching everyone else have to suffer’ during Sean Strickland era

By Shaun Al-Shatti
/ new

TORONTO — Chris Curtis previews his UFC 297 fight against Marc-Andre Barriault, discusses the rise of his longtime friend Sean Strickland, how things have changed since Strickland captured the UFC middleweight title, and more.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting