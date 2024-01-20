 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Movsar Evloev predicts Max Holloway loses to Justin Gaethje, hopes he isn’t leaving 145 for good

By Shaun Al-Shatti
TORONTO — Movsar Evloev previews his UFC 297 fight against Arnold Allen, discusses Ilia Topuria’s title defense against Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway leaving the division to challenge for Justin Gaethje’s BMF title at UFC 300, learning English from watching Breaking Bad, and more.

