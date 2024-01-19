 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 297 Embedded, episode 5: ‘We can’t keep f****** hugging’

By Shaun Al-Shatti
On the fifth episode of UFC 297 Embedded, Dricus du Plessis makes it a family affair, Mayra Bueno Silva and Polyana Viana join forces in their preparation, Raquel Pennington is joined by Tecia Torres and their daughter, and Mayra Bueno Silva gets candid about mental health. Then, the stars of Saturday hit the stage for a wild pre-fight press conference.

