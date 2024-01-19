New UFC 297 video shows how fan scaled balcony to shake Sean Strickland’s hand at press conference

One of the wildest moments of Thursday’s UFC 297 press conference saw an excited fan rush onto the stage to shake the hand of middleweight champion Sean Strickland — but how did he break free to get there?

In a video that was posted on the Verdict MMA Twitter page, the unidentified Strickland supporter is shown juking an usher, running to a balcony, scaling it, then thwarting a security guard before getting to one-half of Saturday’s headliner in Toronto. The fan was then taken away by security.

Check out the full trip made by the fan, from the cheap seats to the stage, in the video below.

Footage of the kid that jumped the stage at the UFC 297 press conference.



He jumped from the top of the venue down to the stage #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/l2RQvjb4LJ — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) January 19, 2024

Strickland put the fan over for his gusto as he prepares to defend his title for the first time against No. 1 contender Dricus du Plessis.

UFC 297 serves as the first pay-per-view event of the year for the promotion, and marks a return to Toronto for the first time in more than four years.