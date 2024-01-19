 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 297 cold open previews ‘outright chaos’ with Strickland vs. du Plessis

UFC 2024 Seasonal Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 297 kicks off the pay-per-view schedule for 2024 with two title fights, including a middleweight championship main event that has the likelihood to feature chaotic results — and you can watch the cold open for the UFC’s return to Toronto below.

In the main event, Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis battle for the 185-pound title. Strickland captured the championship with a dominant 25-minute decision win over two-time champ Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September, while du Plessis looks to remain undefeated in the UFC octagon and build upon the momentum of a stunning second-round finish of former champ Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 this past July.

A new women’s bantamweight champion will be crowned in the co-main event as streaking title challengers Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva look to take the crown vacated by Amanda Nunes this past June.

UFC 297 takes place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, with the main card airing exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

