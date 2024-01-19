With Lerone Murphy out, Dan Ige now meets Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 86

Dan Ige has a new opponent for his next UFC bout.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Ige will now face Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 86, which takes place Feb. 10 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. MMA Junkie first reported the new booking.

Fili will step in to replace Lerone Murphy, who was forced to withdraw from the scheduled featherweight bout due to an undisclosed injury. Murphy’s scratch was first reported by Violent Money TV.

Ige is set to make his 16th octagon appearance, and looks to bounce back from a decision loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79 this past September. Prior to that, “50K” halted a three-fight skid by picking up back-to-back wins over Damon Jackson and Nate Landwehr.

Fili gets a quick turnaround after an incredible performance against Lucas Almeida at December’s UFC 296 event, finishing his opponent via TKO in the first-round.

UFC Vegas 86 will be headlined by a middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.