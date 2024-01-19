Heck of a Morning: Reaction to insane UFC 297 press conference, multiple weight misses

Sean Strickland had the Toronto crowd eating out of the palm of his hand at Thursday’s UFC 297 press conference ahead of his title defense against Dricus du Plessis. With a victory, where could it propel Strickland in terms of being a top draw for the UFC moving forward?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the wild pre-fight presser in Toronto, how over Strickland was with the crowd, and his approach to a gentleman’s agreement for an all-out war with du Plessis. Additionally, topics include multiple fighters missing weight for UFC 297, the stakes in the Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev fight on Saturday, Mike Malott fighting the experienced Neil Magny and if the betting line is a bit wider than expected, Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, UFC Saudi Arabia, and more.

